Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Exactly 24 hours after the missing the Headies, major Nigerian artistes show up for Rhythm Unplugged – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Exactly 24 hours after the missing the Headies, major Nigerian artistes show up for Rhythm Unplugged
Nigerian Entertainment Today
All the major players who didn't show up on Thursday all made a beeline for Rhythm Unplugged the very next day. 15538460_1264765996913001_3392647168790626304_n. It's official: not attending the Headies 2016 was definitely not an error of …
Olamide, Don Jazzy, Dbanj, Davido, Tekno, Yemi Alade, severalDaily Trust
“I don't need your award”, Tekno tells Headies organisersYNaija

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.