Ikeme signs new two and half year deal with Wolves – Daily Post Nigeria

Ikeme signs new two and half year deal with Wolves
Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, has signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Nigerian has spent over 15 years at the club already and his previous deal was due to expire at the end of …
