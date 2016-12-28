Pages Navigation Menu

Excitement as Umahi extends empowerment scheme to policemen’s wives – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments

Excitement as Umahi extends empowerment scheme to policemen's wives
Vanguard
ABAKALIKI—There was excitement in police barracks across Ebonyi State as Governor David Umahi, extended his administration's empowerment programme to police officers wives in the state weekend. Umahi made this known during Christmas party …

