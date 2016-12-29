Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EXCLUSIVE: Customs DG Hammed Ali blasts SSS boss Lawal Daura; accuses him of unprofessionalism

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Comptoller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Hamid Ali, addressing the agency's personnel

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The DGSS should therefore be advised to approach issues professionally and not allow sentiments or personal vendetta to drive his actions.”

The post EXCLUSIVE: Customs DG Hammed Ali blasts SSS boss Lawal Daura; accuses him of unprofessionalism appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.