EXCLUSIVE: Iwo monarch fights back, threatens magistrate with “traditional warrant of arrest”
The magistrate had ordered the arrest of the Iwo monarch.
The post EXCLUSIVE: Iwo monarch fights back, threatens magistrate with “traditional warrant of arrest” appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG