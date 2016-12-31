EXCLUSIVE: Top Nigerian businessman wanted for “international corruption” in Italy

Aliyu Abubakar’s offence, according to Italy, “International corruption with the aggravating circumstance of transnationality.”

The post EXCLUSIVE: Top Nigerian businessman wanted for “international corruption” in Italy appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

