Expect appointments into FG’s boards, agencies early 2017 – Presidency

The Presidency says the appointments into the Federal Government’s boards, parastatal and agencies will be “fully back on track” at the beginning of 2017. A Presidential Media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delay in the appointments of members of the boards and agencies by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been generating interest and comments from various quarters particularly from members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

