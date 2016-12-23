Pages Navigation Menu

Expect positive impact from mining by Jan. 2017 – Fayemi – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Expect positive impact from mining by Jan. 2017 – Fayemi
Daily Trust
The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, says beginning from January 2017, he expects to start seeing the positive impact of investment in terms of increased revenue generation in the nation's mining sector. Speaking during the …

