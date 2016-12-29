Expert lists causes of breast cancer

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A consultant pathologist at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta Sta Dr. Emmanuel Egboduku has urged women to carry out regular examinatiote,n of their breasts to detect any cancerous tumor.

He said early detection of the disease was the key to preventing it from spreading to other parts of the body.

According to him, breast cancer cannot be traced to any particular cause, the pathologist noted that alcohol, contraceptives, self medication, mutilation of the breasts, use of unknown herbal mixtures and poor hygiene could breed the disease.

He spoke in Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State during a breast cancer awareness campaign organised by a non-governmental organisation(NGO), Dynamic Women Charity Association.

President of the association, Mrs. Favour Okolobi said the aim was to support women to be self reliant in order to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

She said the humanitarian organisation was into health and education programmes and empowerment schemes for women, and solicited the support from all stakeholders to sustain the drive.

The cancer focal person at the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Uche Okwe commended the association’s drive towards creating awareness about cancer, pledging that the government would partner the association to keep the dream alive.

Okwe lauded the founder of the charity group for the initiative, describing it as impressive and urged other well-meaning individuals to emulate the idea.

