Expert review of Ultimate Cycler, all you need to know
Ultimate Cycler has been trending especially after the success of MMM. However, how UltimateCycler works is a bit different from MMM though it promises higher yield in a relatively shorter time frame.
This review of the Ultimate Cycler will guide you on what Ultimate Cycler is all about and why you should belong to an active team.
The selling point of Ultimate Cycler is the promise of $100 (N50,000) when you make an investment of $25 (N12,500) but the main difference with MMM is that the system does not match you with just anyone rather, you are matched automatically within your group (that’s the secret).
This means that if you belong to an inactive group, it might take longer for you to be paired to receive payment.
What is Ultimate Cycler?
Ultimate Cycler is a peer-to-peer donation business model created by Peter Wolfing that is designed to help people break through financial struggles.
It’s a 2×2 cycler scheme with a direct member-to-member payment plan. There is no central account to pay or receive; you get all of your payout directly into your account.
There are 6 matrix levels you can earn from, but the only expense you make is the one-time N12,500 ($25) you donate to your sponsor so as to activate your account.
How Ultimate Cycler Works.
Ultimate Cycler Nigeria gives you N50,000 for a one time investment of just N12,500, and if you are not good at referring others, you have got no problem as the system got you covered and would automatically fix 4 people under you who would pay you N12,500 each summing up to N50,000.
Once you register, you will be paired with someone to whom you will make the one-time payment of N12,500 to activate your account, then you are set to receive your own payments of N12,500 from four other people.
However, the only advantage of referring your friends is that it keeps the system going and it ensures that you get your profit faster. That is what Ultimate Cycler is all about.
Now, this is just level 1, after getting your full payment from 4 different donors ie, your matrix fills with 6 people under you, you can cycle the $100 (N50,000) again, and again without limit, giving you $75 (N37,500) profit each time you cycle ORreinvest part of it to get higher returns in level 2.
IN LEVEL 2
You upgrade with $50 (N25,000) out of your profits (N50,000).
It is also 2×2 matrix.
As your downlines follow you, together with spillovers from your uplines, you cycle $50 x 4= $200 (N100,000). Re-enter as you did in the $25 matrix. You keep profiting with the cycle of $200 over and over without limit, giving you $150 each time you cycle, which is N75,000 net profit over and over and over again without end.
And with the same process, you can go higher to another level
Level 3 = $100
Level 4 = $200
Level 5 = $400
Level 6 = $800. This is where you get a return of $800 x4 = $3,200 (N1,600,000), giving you a net profit of N1,2000,000 (minus your investment amount).
Can Ultimate Cycler Crash?
Ultimate Cycler is a peer-to-peer community which depends on its members. It is legal because there is no law barring donations. The system is built on a model designed by a renowned internet guru Peter Wolfing.
Peter Wolfing who is the founder of Ultimate Cycler has been building online businesses and marketing tools for the past 14 years. In that time he’s proven beyond doubt that he knows how to build programs with staying power, and that he is committed to the long-term success of his projects. He is the owner of a 14 year old company with a solid track record and an A+ rating with BBB.
You can be sure that Ultimate Cycler Nigeria is here to stay; you can make your profit from here and start up other businesses that would keep you smiling even in recession.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
please is it true dat ultimate cycler has crushed
sir am in problem with people under me ,there have not receive any money from this cycle including my percentage for two weeks now .I brought three people
Ultimate cycler has no problem its just that the site received unexpected rush. Which led to updating the site and I also read they are official coming to Nigeria to own an office. So let give them about a week to get fully settled. Because this things takes time I have witnessed it before. And finally prepare to pay your adminstration fee because if they settle in Nigeria as they said that means they will start paying tax. And become legal and recognized program. Thanks
what of those who just provided help before this problem occurred will they still gat help again just like me.
Can’t login to my account it keeps showing only the video
I have made a donation already before this problem starts please am I hoping to receive my own pay because is almost two weeks now pls am scared
good day all,I registered with ultimate since November 30 2016 paid and confirmed by my spouses, I have also registered two people under me till now I haven’t been peer with any one to receive money back in other to pay back my debt
ultimate cycler please peer me with people to pay me my money since November 30 2016 I registered with you guys and also have registered two people under me still yet you didn’t peer me with any one instead you peer I registered…..I ask you again CEO ultimate cycler what is the problem that you don’t want to peer me with any one