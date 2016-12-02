Expert review of Ultimate Cycler, all you need to know

Ultimate Cycler has been trending especially after the success of MMM. However, how UltimateCycler works is a bit different from MMM though it promises higher yield in a relatively shorter time frame.

This review of the Ultimate Cycler will guide you on what Ultimate Cycler is all about and why you should belong to an active team.

The selling point of Ultimate Cycler is the promise of $100 (N50,000) when you make an investment of $25 (N12,500) but the main difference with MMM is that the system does not match you with just anyone rather, you are matched automatically within your group (that’s the secret).

This means that if you belong to an inactive group, it might take longer for you to be paired to receive payment.

What is Ultimate Cycler?

Ultimate Cycler is a peer-to-peer donation business model created by Peter Wolfing that is designed to help people break through financial struggles.

It’s a 2×2 cycler scheme with a direct member-to-member payment plan. There is no central account to pay or receive; you get all of your payout directly into your account.

There are 6 matrix levels you can earn from, but the only expense you make is the one-time N12,500 ($25) you donate to your sponsor so as to activate your account.

How Ultimate Cycler Works.

Ultimate Cycler Nigeria gives you N50,000 for a one time investment of just N12,500, and if you are not good at referring others, you have got no problem as the system got you covered and would automatically fix 4 people under you who would pay you N12,500 each summing up to N50,000.

Once you register, you will be paired with someone to whom you will make the one-time payment of N12,500 to activate your account, then you are set to receive your own payments of N12,500 from four other people.

However, the only advantage of referring your friends is that it keeps the system going and it ensures that you get your profit faster. That is what Ultimate Cycler is all about.

Now, this is just level 1, after getting your full payment from 4 different donors ie, your matrix fills with 6 people under you, you can cycle the $100 (N50,000) again, and again without limit, giving you $75 (N37,500) profit each time you cycle OR reinvest part of it to get higher returns in level 2.

IN LEVEL 2

You upgrade with $50 (N25,000) out of your profits (N50,000).

It is also 2×2 matrix.

As your downlines follow you, together with spillovers from your uplines, you cycle $50 x 4= $200 (N100,000). Re-enter as you did in the $25 matrix. You keep profiting with the cycle of $200 over and over without limit, giving you $150 each time you cycle, which is N75,000 net profit over and over and over again without end.

And with the same process, you can go higher to another level

Level 3 = $100

Level 4 = $200

Level 5 = $400

Level 6 = $800. This is where you get a return of $800 x4 = $3,200 (N1,600,000), giving you a net profit of N1,2000,000 (minus your investment amount).

Can Ultimate Cycler Crash?

Ultimate Cycler is a peer-to-peer community which depends on its members. It is legal because there is no law barring donations. The system is built on a model designed by a renowned internet guru Peter Wolfing.

Peter Wolfing who is the founder of Ultimate Cycler has been building online businesses and marketing tools for the past 14 years. In that time he’s proven beyond doubt that he knows how to build programs with staying power, and that he is committed to the long-term success of his projects. He is the owner of a 14 year old company with a solid track record and an A+ rating with BBB.

You can be sure that Ultimate Cycler Nigeria is here to stay; you can make your profit from here and start up other businesses that would keep you smiling even in recession.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

