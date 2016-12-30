Experts counsel on ways to curb excessive weight gain during festivity

Health practitioners are counselling Nigerians to shun excessive consumption of high calorie foods which is usually a feature of festive seasons to reduce weight gain.

The Christmas/New Year holiday season is here with many parties and lots of tantalizing food and drinks and provides the best opportunity to pile on weight with different array of delicious food on offer.

“Adults are more at risk to add calories during the festive period,” said Lanre Yusuf, a medical practitioner based in Lagos.

He added: “Gaining weight in adulthood is a risk factor for all kinds of bad outcomes, including type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Once it’s on, losing weight can be incredibly challenging.”

Yusuf said that festive eating is likely to clock up around 6,000 calories.

“People are piling up calories due to excessive eating, almost three times the recommended daily calorie intake.”

Doyin Odubanjo, a public health specialist says evidence shows that once you gain weight, your body will work against you to keep it there.

“The festive season is a time for many of us to take a well-earned break and enjoy good food and good company, so it is only normal that we treat ourselves over the holidays,”

Odubanjo said that unhealthy eating is not an excuse, people should try as much as possible not to go out of their regular eating, especially on the sugar in take, the extra weight you might have noticed is not going anywhere.

However, Odubanjo counsels that there are a number of ways to limit the damage when it comes to food intake over the holidays.

“After your first plate of food, watch portion size, stick to low calorie foods, watch what you drink, socialize with friends and family around, sit back and take a planned break to chat with friends and keep your regular fitness routine,” he said.

Odubanjo further said that while the festive season is a time to relax, have fun, spend quality time with family and friends, it is important that one’s health is not neglected.

Anthonia Obokoh

