Eze Ndigbo of Akure title remains banned – Deji of Akure
Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi yesterday insisted that the title of Eze Ndigbo of Akure remained banned and that the removal of Gregory Iloehika stands. Some concerned Igbo leaders in Akure raised an alarm last week that the Oba was planning to install a rival Eze Ndigbo which may disrupt the existing peace between […]
Eze Ndigbo of Akure title remains banned – Deji of Akure
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG