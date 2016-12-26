Pages Navigation Menu

Eze Ndigbo of Akure title remains banned – Deji of Akure

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi yesterday insisted that the title of Eze Ndigbo of Akure remained banned and that the removal of Gregory Iloehika stands. Some concerned Igbo leaders in Akure raised an alarm last week ‎that the Oba was planning to install a rival Eze Ndigbo which may disrupt the existing peace between […]

