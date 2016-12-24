Fake rice seized in Nigeria, but what is it?
Nigerian authorities have seized 2.5 metric tons of reportedly fake rice during the holiday season. On Tuesday, the Nigerian Custom Service said it intercepted 102 bags of a brand called Best Tomato Rice after the recipient of a gift of rice alerted authorities. The health ministry released a statement on Friday urging Nigerians to remain…
The post Fake rice seized in Nigeria, but what is it? appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG