Falcons captain signs for new Swedish club – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Falcons captain signs for new Swedish club
Swedish Damallsvenskan club Kristianstad DFF have announced the signing of Super Falcons captain Rita Chikwelu. The central midfielder has spent the last six years of her career with Umea IK, and featured in the UEFA Women's Champions League with …

