Falcons protest: my worse experience in football – Oshoala
Daily Post Nigeria
Falcons protest: my worse experience in football – Oshoala
Super Falcons and Arsenal striker, Asisat Oshoala has noted that the protest after their African Women Cup of Nations, AWCON, victory in Cameroon remains her darkest period in football. Speaking with the Daily Sun on Saturday the tournament Golden boot …
