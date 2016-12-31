Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fall of Sambisa: Borno to complete eight suspended roads projects – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fall of Sambisa: Borno to complete eight suspended roads projects
Vanguard
The Borno State Government and Roads Maintenance Agency (BORMA) are to complete eight suspended road projects that were “kept on hold;” because of Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism that claimed many lives and property worth N2.9 trillion in the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.