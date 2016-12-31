Fall of Sambisa: Borno to complete eight suspended roads projects – Vanguard
|
Fall of Sambisa: Borno to complete eight suspended roads projects
Vanguard
The Borno State Government and Roads Maintenance Agency (BORMA) are to complete eight suspended road projects that were “kept on hold;” because of Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism that claimed many lives and property worth N2.9 trillion in the …
