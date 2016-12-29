Pages Navigation Menu

Fall of Sambisa Forest: Boko Haram fighters penetrating Adamawa communities – Governor Jibrilla

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Adamawa State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla, has alleged that Boko Haram fighters fleeing Sambisa Forest are attempting to infiltrate his state. Represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr Martins Babale at a security meeting, the governor claimed that the fleeing terrorists were trying to infiltrate some communities in the state so as to continue with […]

