Fall of Sambisa Forest my best gift in 2016 – Governor Shettima

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno, has declared 2016 as his best year ever since he was sworn into power. He described the fall of Sambisa Forest which served as the headquarters of ‘Boko Haram’ insurgents as Christmas and New Year gift to the people of the State from President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor said this […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

