Family of seven killed in ghastly motor accident in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Just few days to the Yuletide, a family of seven have been reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident at Taraku in Gwer local government area of Benue state.

Saturday Vanguard gathered from an eyewitness that the victims were being driven in their Toyota car by their father, identified as Mr. Vangeryina Agbose when the accident occurred.

He said, “the occupants of the ill fated vehicle were said to be coming from a family farm when accident occurred.”

He added that, “the car which had the man, his wife and five children including a one year old baby were driving from the Taraku Oil Mill road and on reaching the T-Junction he suddenly negotiated into the major highway probably without taking notice of the oncoming Toyota Picnic.

“The entire family members were instantly crushed to death, even their mother and the one year old baby who survived the tragedy later died before getting to the hospital.

“The accident created so much tension in the entire Taraku leading to aggrieved youths taking over the major road and the entire community in protest.

“It took the intervention of law enforcement agency and people of good will who pleaded with the irate youths to allow peace reign.” Meantime, Saturday Vanguard gathered that the family who hailed from Mbaabir Community in Gwer LGA, Benue State were yesterday laid to rest.

The post Family of seven killed in ghastly motor accident in Benue appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

