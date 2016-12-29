Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fan asks OAP Toolz for her dress, see the hilarious response

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A follower on Instagram asked OAP Toolz to give her the dress she wore to OLIC as a Christmas gift. Toolz shared the message on her Instagram page and asked her fans if she should honour the fan’s request. Some of her fans said she should give out the dress, while others warned her not…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fan asks OAP Toolz for her dress, see the hilarious response appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.