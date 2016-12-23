Fashion Is… The Polo Tournament Edition

It was great vibes all around on Sunday the 11th of December, 2016, at the Prestigious Lagos Polo Club in Victoria Island Lagos.

The unique fusion of fashion and sports was the first of its kind and it was an immeasurable success as the guests; both those of sports and fashion inclinations bridged that gap by coming out to support the athletes in the most fashionable outfits ever seen to grace the stands of a regular polo event.

This edition was in collaboration with The Style Concierge, and the exciting make believe magazine cover photo booth was the result; our bubbly guests had lots of fun outdoing one another at striking poses and taking the perfect magazine cover picture in the booth.

The trendsetters and fashion gurus spotted at the event include: Eloho Aisien of Prive, Veronica Odeka, Ezinne Chinkata, Vimbai Mutinhiri, and Onah Nwachukwu, the Chief Editor of Complete Fashion Magazine.

Other faces spotted at the event were; Ono Bello, Ayo Olaogun of Ayo Van Elmar, Ariyike Akinbobola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Isio wanogho, Mpho Laing, Funmi St Matthew Daniel and Denola Grey.

Here are some pictures from the event.

