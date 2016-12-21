Fashola To Nigerian Youths: Don’t Despair, There Is Hope, Recovery Ahead

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, Tuesday participated in a Special Town Meeting with Youths in Abuja bearing an unmistakable message of hope even as he called for patience and hard work among Nigerians as the panacea for the much desired national economic recovery. Fashola, who spoke at the Town Hall Meeting with Nigerian Youths in Abuja organised by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, prefaced his contribution with an acknowledgement of his age and some of his colleagues as being beyond the youth bracket but quickly added that he has useful experience to share with the gathering.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

