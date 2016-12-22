Pages Navigation Menu

Father kicks 6 months old baby to death – Zim News

Posted on Dec 22, 2016


Zim News

Father kicks 6 months old baby to death
Zim News
A 30 year old man has appeared before courts on allegations of kicking his 6 months old son to death. The monster man had an argument with his wife, the baby's mother at the time of the incident. Chamunorwa Mavhunga has since appeared before Harare …
