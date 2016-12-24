Fayemi congratulates Christians, urges peaceful co-existence – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Fayemi congratulates Christians, urges peaceful co-existence
The Eagle Online
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and peaceful co-existence that the Christmas celebrations symbolise, even as he congratulated Christians in the country for …
FCT Minister asks Christians to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
