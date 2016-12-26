Fayemi Congratulates Christians, Urges Peaceful Coexistence

The minister of mines and steel development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has urged Christians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and peaceful co-existence that Christmas celebrations symbolise, as they witness this year’s celebration.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Yinka Oyebode, special assistant (Media) to the minister on Sunday in Abuja.

Fayemi urged Christians to use the opportunity of the season to reflect on the reasons for the birth of Christ as well as developments in the country and keep hope alive.

“As we celebrate, we must continue to extend hands of love and live as one big family irrespective of our social, political and religious leanings, and trust God for a better tomorrow and a greater country,” he said.

According the minister, the Christmas season commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ who is the symbol of Christianity and the harbinger of peace, love and good tidings.

“There is no better way to celebrate the season than to demonstrate love, humility and generosity towards one another. God used the birth of Jesus Christ to demonstrate His love for mankind,” he said.

According to Fayemi, Christmas is a season to give and expect little in return; a time to preach peace and live peacefully with one another; a time to demonstrate love through forgiveness and generosity.

Fayemi said that being alive to witness another Christmas should be seen as a privilege, judging by the prevailing situation across the world, which calls for celebration.

He urged Nigerians to pray to God to bless the economic advancement efforts and plans of the present administration, so that the gains would be enduring and people would live their lives more abundantly.

He also urged the citizens to be vigilant during the yuletide season and celebrate moderately, “as we look forward to a more prosperous nation in 2017.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

