Fayose: APC says Governor is doing nothing about Ekiti’s security

This is coming on the heels of a series of killings that have taken place in the state recently.

The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said Governor Ayo Fayose has not done enough to secure Ekiti state.

According to Punch, the Ekiti APC in a statement, also said the state Governor has his priorities mis-palced.

The spokesman the APC, Taiwo Olatunbosun also said “It is regrettable that while Ekiti people thought that the era of assassinations was over, a trend never witnessed in the crime history of the state suddenly emerged in the last four days.

“Within three days, three people were murdered by assailants without any trace of their movements or suspicion of their motives for carrying out such murderous activities; and it is regrettable that up till now, security agencies don’t seem to have any clue to the causes of the incidents.”

He also said “We have always cried out on the misplacement of priorities by Governor Ayodele Fayose in his administration’s policy.

“We once cried out over the governor’s refusal to fund security agencies to enable them perform optimally to secure the lives and property of the people.

“Police operation vehicles are in bad shape, while at times, Police lack fuel for their operation vehicles; while there is no motivation for the officers and men of the Police Force to do their job.

“From information available to us, Governor Fayose has not spent one naira to strengthen security of the state in the last six months, while refusing to help in keeping security gadgets in shape to enable the police function effectively.

“For instance, the multi-million naira Police Crime Detection/Tracking Device facility inaugurated by former Governor Kayode Fayemi at the State Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti has collapsed and all entreaties to Fayose to provide funds to put the machine in shape fell on deaf ears.

“If that machine is working, a call to the control room will guide security agents on the location of the crime and nip it in the bud, as was the case during Fayemi’s administration when there was never a report of assassination.”

