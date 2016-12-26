Fayose approves 140m severance package for former public servants
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Ekiti State Government on Monday announced the approval for payment N140m severance package due to former dead and living elected-public-office holders at the local government level. This is contained in a statement released to journalists by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti. According to the statement, the beneficiaries of the severance include those elected into office in 1999, 2006 and 2008.
