Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose approves N140m severance package for former public-office holders

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Government on Monday announced the approval for payment N140m severance package due to former dead and living elected-public-office holders at the local government level. This is contained in a statement released to journalists by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti. According to the statement, the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fayose approves N140m severance package for former public-office holders appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.