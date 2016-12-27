Fayose approves N140m severance package for former public-office holders
Ekiti State Government on Monday announced the approval for payment N140m severance package due to former dead and living elected-public-office holders at the local government level. This is contained in a statement released to journalists by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti. According to the statement, the […]
The post Fayose approves N140m severance package for former public-office holders appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG