Fayose approves N140m severance package for former public-office holders

Ekiti State Government on Monday announced the approval for payment N140m severance package due to former dead and living elected-public-office holders at the local government level. This is contained in a statement released to journalists by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti. According to the statement, the […]

The post Fayose approves N140m severance package for former public-office holders appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

