Fayose approves severance package for ex-council chiefs, councillors

Ekiti State Government on Monday approved the payment N140m severance package to ex- public office holders in the state.

However, the approval covers only those at the local government level.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, disclosed these in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

According to the statement, the beneficiaries of the severance are those elected into office in 1999, 2006 and 2008‎.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries included former chairmen of local governments, council secretaries, councilors and council advisers.

He said the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, gave the order for the immediate payment of the severance package to the affected officers during a meeting he held with them on Monday.

Adelusi quoted the governor as saying families of those already dead must also be paid the entitlements of their loved ones.

He also warned local government officials that would effect the payment not to play politics with the exercise, saying anyone caught would face the consequences.

“The governor felt that despite the economic challenges we are facing as a state, we feel it is our duty to honour those who had served our state in the past.

“They had contributed their own quota to the development of our state; therefore, families of those that are already dead should be paid too.

“The ‎exercise has nothing to do with politics and must be fairly shared.

“We already made some payments some months ago and we are again doing this now.”

The post Fayose approves severance package for ex-council chiefs, councillors appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

