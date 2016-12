Fayose asks President Muhammadu Buhari to resign

Governor Ayodele Fayose, of Ekiti State asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because he has failed Nigerians and that the President has become directionless, cluelessness and old age that has foisted a purposeless leadership on the country.

He said that Nigerians must begin to speak out now before the country is completely destroyed by this directionless federal government.”

The Governor said that the exchanged rate is now $1 for N500 under Buhari and that there “is unprecedented hunger in the land” as Nigerians were being killed in Southern Kaduna and other places.

“It is better for the president to resign because he appears not to have capacity for positivity. If all the presidents that ruled before Buhari had behaved like he is behaving now, he himself will be in jail.”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor said, “If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience.”

Lere Olayinka further said that the DSS recording telephone conversations of Nigerians and leaking them to Sahara Reporters to publish as the height of the political rascality, manipulation, oppression, suppression and irresponsibility by agents of the federal government that are trying so hard to cover up the crimes they perpetrated against the people of Rivers State.

“They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per second live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology,” he said.

On Monday the governor had said that what Nigerians are now desirous of hearing from President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is the defeat of hunger and untold hardship ravaging the country and not recycled stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents, which is as usual, aimed at diverting the attention of Nigerians from the fact that there is ravaging hunger at this time of the year.

The governor said it has become predictable that whenever Nigerians cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, the federal government will come with stories like; “20 Chibok girls found,” “$1 billion found in Mr A, B or C bedroom,” “Boko Haram technically defeated,” “We have captured Sambisa forest,” etc just to divert attention.

The release also signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka read thus

“It is painful that Nigeria under President Mohammadu Buhari has become directionless either due to the cluelessness of the president or his old age that has foisted a purposeless leadership on the country.

“This year’s Christmas is the worse in the history of Nigeria. People cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy themselves due to the hardship caused by the APC government. To make matters worse, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also created artificial scarcity of cash, such that people could not access their hard earned money in the banks as most banks in the country do not have cash to pay their customers.”

“Like I have maintained, the main issue confronting Nigerians now is hunger and hunger does not speak the language of political propaganda that is being used by the APC led federal government. It is therefore no longer about diversionary news, it is about preventing Nigerians from dying of hunger,”.

“The only solution to the myriad of problems facing the country is for those holding power in Abuja to face the sad reality that it was the hard stance of the president, his statements against Nigeria and its people both at home and abroad coupled with his demonstration of hatred against some sections of the country and desperation to crush his perceived enemies that led us to where we are today.

“It was the president that went to foreign countries to de-market Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people. He was the one who created atmosphere of economic and political instability in the country by his acts of nepotism and vindictiveness?

“Things were never like this at any time in the history of Nigeria apart from 1984.”

“They are not running the economy of Nigeria by the open participation of Nigerians but by some cabal, who see themselves as superior to others. By their failure to involve those who know more than them, they have succeeded in creating unemployment instead of three million jobs that they promised Nigerians per year. They have taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age and it will take several years for the country to recover, if it will ever recover.”

“With every means of livelihood of the common people taken away from them, free; fair and credible elections becoming a mirage, Nigerians must begin to speak out now before the country is completely destroyed by this directionless federal government.”

