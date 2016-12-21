Fayose Assents Ekiti 2017 Appropriation Bill

The 2017 Ekiti State appropriation bill of N94 billion was on Wednesday signed into law by the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

It was N1 billion in excess of N93 billion Budget estimates presented to the State House of Assembly by the governor two weeks ago.

The additional one billion naira, according to the Speaker, Rt Hon. Kola Oluwawole, was added ‎to the capital expenditure presented to the Assembly.

Governor Fayose while speaking at the occasion said Ekiti was among the four states of the federation where the 2017 Budgets had been passed into law.

The governor stated that the harmonious relationship between the executive ‎and legislative arms of government would continue to subsist.

Fayose commended the lawmakers and the people of the state for their‎ support.

‎”We are one of the four states whose budgets have been passed into law. It is a budget of the people to give the best to our people. Enough copies of the budget will be printed and copies put on the Internet for all to peruse‎,” he said.

Oluwawole, who commended the governor for the giant strides recorded by his administration despite the paucity of funds, promised the support and cooperation of the Assembly members for the governor.

