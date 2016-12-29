Fayose behind media attacks on Pastor Adeboye – APC
The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has claimed that Governor Ayodele Fayose was behind the media attacks on Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The party claimed that Fayose championed the attack and then blamed them on the APC, to set Nigerians, particularly the Christian community of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, against the party and […]
