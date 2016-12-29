Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose behind media attacks on Pastor Adeboye – APC

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ayo-Fayose

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has claimed that Governor Ayodele Fayose was behind the media attacks on Pastor Enoch Adeboye. The party claimed that Fayose championed the attack and then blamed them on the APC, to set Nigerians, particularly the Christian community of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, against the party and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

