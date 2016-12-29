Fayose Blames DSS For Leaked Phone Call With Wike On Rivers Rerun

Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose has blamed the Department of State Services for leaking an edited copy of his telephone with the governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike to incriminate him and Wike.

“If the President and his hatchet men in the DSS, EFCC and other federal government agencies do not know what to do other than to record phone conversations of their perceived political foes, they should just resign and save the country from this harrowing experience,” Fayose said in a statement through Lere Olayinka, his special assistant on public communications and new media.

Sahara Reporters, on Thursday, published an audio tape in which a person purported to be Wike confessed to how he used his position as the governor of the state to influence the outcome of the bloody December 10 Rivers rerun polls.

Though the Ekiti State governor did not disclaim the leaked audio tape, he, however, that it had been doctored.