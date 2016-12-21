Fayose doesn’t deserve to be Governor – Diran Adesua

A Governorship aspirant and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr Diran Adesua, has described Governor Ayodele Fayose as ‘unfit’ to be governor taking ‘cognizance of his public conduct and outbursts’ in recent time. He said it was ‘appalling and disparaging’ to the Ekiti’s value of honour and integrity , for […]