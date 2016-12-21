Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose faults INEC chairman on electoral violence, blames INEC partisanship for violence

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News

Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has faulted the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu on reasons for the renewed electoral violence in the country, saying; “Violence returned to our electoral process because of INEC partisanship and manipulation of the electoral process in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).” […]

