Fayose: Governor is lying about promotion of 15,000 workers – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State made the allegation via a statement released by spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said that Governor Ayo Fayose is lying about the promotion of 15,000 civil service workers in the state.

The statement reads:

“As at the time of writing this press release, no single worker has received any letter of promotion. At best, what the governor has done is a promise of promotion to the Labour leaders he assembled at the dilapidated Ikogosi Resort where he begged them to help him mobilize workers to vote for his candidate in the 2018 governorship election with the promise of mass promotion for workers.

“The promise followed similar other one during his governorship campaigns when he asked Ekiti youths to submit their credentials to his campaign office for immediate mass employment if they voted for him.

“But after winning the election, the credentials of the youth found their way to groundnut and roasted plantain sellers, and up till now, none of them has been employed.

“Fayose never paid two months salaries. What he did was that he paid just one salary for two different months. For instance, he paid December salary to a set of workers while he paid July salary to another set, making it just one month salary to all the workers so far paid, but the governor has been fraudulently claiming that he had paid two months salaries.

On assumption of office, Fayose cancelled all the promotions approved by former Governor Kayode Fayemi, while he also reversed the appointments of nine permanent secretaries made by Fayemi, some of whom had since retired in frustration.

“Morale is at its lowest in the top echelon of the civil service, as permanent secretaries are no longer appointed on merit but through balloting system that is fraught with fraud whereby the least qualified candidates, who are the governor’s cronies, may be appointed while against service rule, Fayose has stopped Executive Secretaries from being appointed permanent secretaries.

“Besides, we have witnessed mass sack of workers while salaries and running grants of some categories of workers have been reduced in several government’s institutions, including those in the Ekiti State University, while the governor increased his own monthly security vote to N250m.”

Earlier reports had it that Fayose also paid two months salaries and Christmas bonuses to members of the state’s civil service.

