Fayose lied over promotion of 15, 000 Ekiti workers – APC

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

APC slams Fayose over delayed salary, distribution of rice

The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as an “unconscionable liar.” The state chapter of the party made the claim while reacting to report that Fayose promoted 15,000 workers in the State Civil Service as part of his end of the year package for civil […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

