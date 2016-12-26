Fayose Might Have Bribed Pastor Adeboye To Gain His Commendation – APC

The Ekiti Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for commending the state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Adeboye on Saturday, while on a visit to the palace of the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, during a tour of the State as part of the Church’s ‘Let’s go a fishing’ programme, had lauded Fayose for his boldness and courage in defence of his people and said a prayer for him.

He had said: “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”

However, the APC, while frowning, said it was alarming that a cleric of Mr. Adeboye’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari,

This is even as the party noted that the cleric should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday and signed by the state chairman of the party, Jide Awe, the party alleged that Mr. Fayose could have bribed Mr. Adeboye with huge amount of money to get such endorsement, which is not being circulated, Premium Times reports.

He warned that Fayose is a man that can bribe even angel of God to endorse the devil, even as he cautioned Mr. Adeboye to avoid what will make the people of Ekiti rise against him.

Awe said Mr. Adeboye should be reminded that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a staunch member of the RCCG and what is expected of the cleric was support for members of his church, not praise singing of Mr. Fayose.

