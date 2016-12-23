Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose releases alarming prophesies for 2017

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has stated that Nigerians should expect difficulties and bad news in 2017. In his list of predictions released through his media aide, Lere Olayinka and sent to DAILY POST, Fayose said “Fellow Nigerians, remember I predicted 20 things that will be experienced this year 2016. “Almost 90 percent of what […]

