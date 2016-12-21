Fayose signs N94bn 2017 budget into law

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti on Wednesday signed the State’s 2017 budget of N94 billion into law.

Fayose said the harmonious relationship between the executive ‎and legislative arms of government enhanced speedy passage of the budget.

He commended the lawmakers and the people of the state for their‎ support.

“We are one of the four states whose budgets have been passed into law before the end of the year which is a sign of efficiency in governance

“It is a budget of the people, to give the best to our people and I deliberately made it to be so because of my love for them’’, he said.

According to him, copies of the budget would be printed and also put on the Internet‎.

Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Kola Oluwawole, said the accelerated passage was as a result of the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

He commended the governor for what he called the giant strides recorded by his administration in spite the paucity of funds

He promised the continued support and cooperation of the assembly members to the governor in the years ahead.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

