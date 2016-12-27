Fayose Tasks FG On Prevailing Hardship & Hunger

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that what Nigerians are now desirous of hearing from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is the defeat of hunger and

untold hardship ravaging the country and not recycled stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents, which is as usual, aimed at diverting the attention of Nigerians from the fact that there is

ravaging hunger at this time of the year.

The governor said it has become predictable that whenever Nigerians

cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, the federal government will come with stories like; “20 Chibok girls found,” “$1 billion found in Mr A, B or C bedroom,” “Boko Haram technically defeated,” “We have captured Sambisa forest,” etc just to divert attention.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Monday and signed by his

Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere

Olayinka, Governor Fayose said; “It is painful that Nigeria under

President Mohammadu Buhari has become directionless either due to

the cluelessness of the president or his old age that has foisted a

purposeless leadership on the country.

He said; “This year’s Christmas is the worse in the history of

Nigeria. People cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy themselves due

to the hardship caused by the APC government. To make matters

worse, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also created artificial

scarcity of cash, such that people could not access their hard

earned money in the banks as most banks in the country do not have

cash to pay their customers.”

“Like I have maintained, the main issue confronting Nigerians now

is hunger and hunger does not speak the language of political

propaganda that is being used by the APC led federal government. It

is therefore no longer about diversionary news, it is about

preventing Nigerians from dying of hunger,” he said.

The governor said “the only solution to the myriad of problems

facing the country is for those holding power in Abuja to face the

sad reality that it was the hard stance of the president, his

statements against Nigeria and its people both at home and abroad

coupled with his demonstration of hatred against some sections of

the country and desperation to crush his perceived enemies that led

us to where we are today.

“It was the president that went to foreign countries to de-market

Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people. He

was the one who created atmosphere of economic and political

instability in the country by his acts of nepotism and

vindictiveness?

“Therefore, for the country to move forward, the President must

change his attitude from a vindictive military dictator to a

civilian president of all Nigerians.”

He lamented that those cabal in the presidency have hijacked the

president and his government, running the country aground, saying;

“Things were never like this at any time in the history of Nigeria

apart from 1984.”

He said; “They are not running the economy of Nigeria by the open

participation of Nigerians but by some cabal, who see themselves as

superior to others. By their failure to involve those who know more

than them, they have succeeded in creating unemployment instead of

three million jobs that they promised Nigerians per year. They have

taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age and it will take several years

for the country to recover, if it will ever recover.”

Governor Fayose, who appealed to Nigerians not to keep silent in

2017, said; “With every means of livelihood of the common people

taken away from them, free; fair and credible elections becoming a

mirage, Nigerians must begin to speak out now before the country is

completely destroyed by this directionless federal

government.”

