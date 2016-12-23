Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose’s aide plotting to abscond –EFCC

Posted on Dec 23, 2016

ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday alleged that Abiodun Agbele, an aide of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State is plotting to abscond from his ongoing trial. Agbele is being tried with three firms, Sylvan Macnamara Limited, De Privateer Limited and Spotless Limited on 11-count charge of money laundering involving about N4, 685,723,000,000 allegedly […]

