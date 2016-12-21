Fayose’s aide plotting to abscond – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alleged that Abiodun Agbele, an aide of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was plotting to abscond from his ongoing trial.

Agbele is being tried with three firms – Sylvan Macnamara Limited, De Privateer Limited and Spotless Limited on 11- count charge of money laundering involving about N4, 685,723,000,000 allegedly taken by former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, from the account of the Office of the NSA domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The prosecution alleged that Agbele and others knew that the fund formed part of the proceeds of alleged unlawful activities by Dasuki.

The prosecution claimed that on June 17, 2014, Agbele, ex- Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro and other suspects (said to be at large) took N1,219,000,000 from the fund when they “reasonably ought to have known” that it was part of proceeds of Dasuki’s unlawful activity.”

The EFCC revelation about Agbele’s alleged plot to abscond is contained in a notice of appeal filed against the December 5 ruling of Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Agbele and others are being tried before Justice Dimgba, who earlier granted the Ekiti governor’s aide bail and ordered him to among others, deposit his international passport with the court as part of the bail conditions.

The post Fayose's aide plotting to abscond – EFCC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

