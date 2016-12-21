FBN Capital Bags Investment Banking, Asset Management Awards

Nume Ekeghe

FBN Capital Limited, the Investment Banking and Asset Management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has received the ‘Best Local Investment Bank in Nigeria’ and ‘Best Asset Manager in Nigeria’ awards at the 9th EMEAFinance African Banking Awards 2016, held recently.

At the ceremony which held in London, the Publisher/CEO EMEAFinance, Christopher Moore, presented the awards to Deputy Director and Head, Advisory & Capital Markets, Afolabi Olorode and Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Lolade Sasore, who attended on behalf of FBN Capital.

Despite the headwinds in the financial services sector and across other sectors of the nation’s economy, the firm ended the year on this outstanding note for innovative transactions closed and service delivered.

“In 2016, FBN Capital executed the largest Commercial Paper to be established by a Nigerian corporation, with the Nigerian Breweries Plc. Commercial Paper (CP) Issuances (Series 5, 6, 7), a transaction worth N12.23 billion, which recorded impressive subscription from investors.

” In the UACN Property Development Company Plc Commercial Paper Issuance (Series 1) of N16.79 billion, the company was a Joint Lead Arranger involved in structuring the notes, advising on appropriate transaction structure, timing and pricing; guidance on investor appetite and distribution of the Notes to investors. The issuance incorporated a first of its kind credit enhancement structure novel to domestic CP issuances which influenced the 168% subscription level recorded on the transaction,” the statement added.

Commenting on the awards, Olorode noted that the achievements reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering value to its clients.

“We are motivated to constantly search for what comes next, and remain committed to our promise to be an inspirational partner,” he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

