Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fear Her ! Pretty Nigerian Lady Trend After She slaughtered a Goat For Christmas

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

This unknown lady is currently trending on twitter after photos of her slaughtering a goat without fear for Christmas was shared by a twitter user.

 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

According to the twitter user who posted this, her boyfriend should be aware of what will happen to him if he cheats considering how “easy” it was for her to kill the animal. See other people reaction below;pretty-nigerian-lady-got-everyone-talking-on-internet-after-she-slaughtered-a-goat-for-christmas fear-her-pretty-nigerian-lady-trend-after-she-slaughtered-a-goat-for-christmas-2 fear-her-pretty-nigerian-lady-trend-after-she-slaughtered-a-goat-for-christmas-3

The post Fear Her ! Pretty Nigerian Lady Trend After She slaughtered a Goat For Christmas appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.