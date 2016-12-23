Federal Agencies Can’t Cow Me – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that no level of intimidation or blackmail from federal agencies will scare him into selling out the state to external predators.

The governor urged the people of the state not to panic because nobody can take the state by force despite the sustained blackmail by the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Wike, who spoke on Friday when he granted audience to the Rivers State Elders Council of Ministers (RISECOM), said: “This is a turbulent period. However, we will overcome. They can cow other governors, but not me.

“None of them gave me the mandate. The people of Rivers State gave me this mandate and I will never sell the interest of this state for whatever reason. I will not bring out the money of Rivers State to sponsor other people outside the state.”

He told the Christian leaders that security agencies are frustrating the security architecture of the state to further their devilish plot to declare a state of emergency and thereafter bring a lackey to loot the state.

The governor denied sponsoring anyone to protest in Abuja against the Federal Government, pointing out that those who planned to protest in his favour must have taken a cue from those who protested against him in Abuja.

Wike said, “If they like, let them bring all manner of accusations daily, it will not cow me. Three days ago, they sponsored protests against me in Abuja with the Police leading the protesters.

“It is so unfortunate how they can descend so low. The DSS are unhappy because I stopped them from kidnapping a judge. Till today, they are yet to invite that particular judge.

“I never sponsored anyone to protest. Assuming, people want to protest, are we not in a democracy? If I am the one who is the sponsor of the planned protest in my favour, who sponsored the protests against me. It means they are the people who sponsored the protests”.

He assured the Christian leaders that he remains committed to the development of the state and the welfare of her people.

In his remarks, leader of RISECOM, Archbishop of Niger Delta Province, Most Rev Ignatius Kattey commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

Also speaking, Methodist Archbishop of Port Harcourt, Most Rev Agwu urged the governor to stand firm despite the persecution.

