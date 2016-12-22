Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 Academic Calendar Released.

This is to inform the students of the Federal College of Education (Technical), FCET, Umunze, Anambra State that the institution through her management has published the academic calendar for the 2016/2017 academic session. Students should take note and be properly informed about their academic activities. FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL) UMUNZE ACADEMIC CALENDAR. FIRST SEMESTER …

The post Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 Academic Calendar Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

