Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 Academic Calendar Released.

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the students of the Federal College of Education (Technical), FCET, Umunze, Anambra State that the institution through her management  has published the academic calendar for the 2016/2017 academic session. Students should take note and be properly informed about their academic activities. FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL) UMUNZE ACADEMIC CALENDAR. FIRST SEMESTER …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 Academic Calendar Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.