Federal College Of Education Umunze 2016/2017 NCE Admission List Out.

The general public are hereby informed that the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State through her management has released the 2016/2017 NCE admission list. Candidates can visit the NCE admission unit’s notice board to check for their names and proceed for online payment. Also, the list can be checked online via this link: …

