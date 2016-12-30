Federal Government cannot develop Niger Delta to ‘our taste’ – Ijaw professionals – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Federal Government cannot develop Niger Delta to 'our taste' – Ijaw professionals
Daily Post Nigeria
A pan-Ijaw professional group, the Ijaw Professionals Association, Homeland chapter, has disclosed that the Federal Government is not serious on how to develop the Niger Delta to desired taste. The group, therefore, called on stakeholders of Ijaw …
Niger Delta Ijaw Professionals seek accountability for oil revenue spending
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG