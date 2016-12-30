Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Government cannot develop Niger Delta to ‘our taste’ – Ijaw professionals

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

niger delta1

A pan-Ijaw professional group, the Ijaw Professionals Association, Homeland chapter, has disclosed that the Federal Government is not serious on how to develop the Niger Delta to desired taste. The group, therefore, called on stakeholders of Ijaw ethnic group to demand transparency and accountability from state and local government areas in Ijaw land. In a […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Federal Government cannot develop Niger Delta to ‘our taste’ – Ijaw professionals

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.