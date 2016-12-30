Federal Government cannot develop Niger Delta to ‘our taste’ – Ijaw professionals
A pan-Ijaw professional group, the Ijaw Professionals Association, Homeland chapter, has disclosed that the Federal Government is not serious on how to develop the Niger Delta to desired taste. The group, therefore, called on stakeholders of Ijaw ethnic group to demand transparency and accountability from state and local government areas in Ijaw land. In a […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
